Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Body temperature monitoring device is a common temperature measuring tool used in daily life. It is crucial for ensuring safe and efficient patient care.

Body Temperature Monitoring market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Body Temperature Monitoring market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Oral Cavity is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR in the Application Segment

Oral cavity is found to be the most accessible and is highly believed to provide the best estimation of the core body temperature. Oral cavity is found to be the most common site for measuring body temperature, by local sensors. Eating and drinking may affect the accuracy, while measuring oral temperature. The thermometers are placed inside the mouth, under the tongue, and such readings can be inaccurate. The oral cavity temperature is measured by placing the thermometer posteriorly into the sublingual pocket, as it is very close to the sublingual arteries, which track the changes in the core body temperature.

In addition, there are advantages and disadvantages associated with the oral thermometers. Accessibility and convenience are considered to be the advantages offered by these devices. The chance for these devices breaking into pieces, if bitten, and recording inaccurate temperature, if the person has ingested food or fluid, or has smoked, are the disadvantages of these devices. Hence, all the aforementioned factors are expected to lead to a steady growth of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue the Same during the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for body temperature monitoring, and is expected to continue its dominance for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased adoption of body temperature monitoring devices. The United States holds majority of the market in the North American region, due to the rising cases of flu. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5%-20% of the US population suffer from flu each year, which increases the outpatient visits by around 31.4 million, annually. Thus, this statistics implies the huge demand for body temperature monitoring devices. Additionally, as per the American Hospital Association, there were more than 36.5 million admissions to hospitals in 2017. This huge number denoted the requirement for body temperature monitoring devices, and therefore, was as a driving factor to the market.

Detailed TOC of Body Temperature Monitoring Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise of Infectious Conditions, like Swine Flu, Ebola, and Others, increasing the Demand for Non-contact Thermometers

4.2.2 Increasing Pediatric Population Driving the Growth of Thermometers

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Disposable Thermometers

4.2.4 Preference for Digital Thermometer over Mercury-based Thermometers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Issues Related to Rectal Thermometers

4.3.2 Concerns about the Use of Infrared Thermometers

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Contact

5.1.1.1 Digital Thermometers

5.1.1.2 Infrared Ear Thermometers

5.1.1.3 IR Temporal Artery Thermometers

5.1.1.4 Mercury Thermometers

5.1.1.5 Disposable Thermometers

5.1.1.6 Other Contact Products

5.1.2 Non-contact

5.1.2.1 Non-contact Infrared Thermometers

5.1.2.2 Thermal Scanners

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Oral Cavity

5.2.2 Rectum

5.2.3 Ear

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Homes

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Company

6.1.2 A&D Medical

6.1.3 Easywell Biomedicals

6.1.4 American Diagnostic Corporation

6.1.5 Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited

6.1.6 Helen of Troy Limited (Kaz USA Inc.)

6.1.7 Hill-Rom (Welch Allyn)

6.1.8 Cardinal Health Inc.

6.1.9 Omron Corporation

6.1.10 Microlife Corporation (Midas Investment Company Limited)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

