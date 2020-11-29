The “Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Bone Morphogenetic Protein market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Bone Morphogenetic Protein market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs) are signaling molecules and most are a part of the Transforming Growth Factor-β (TGFβ) family of proteins. BMPs have an important role in bone and cartilage formation, and embryogenesis. This report includes a detailed analysis of the types and applications of bone morphogenetic proteins.

Bone Morphogenetic Protein market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bone Morphogenetic Protein market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Spinal Fusion is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the Application Segment

In the application segment, spinal fusion is believed to have the largest market size.

Bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) is a protein which stimulates the formation of bone in the body and it is widely used in the spinal fusion surgery. Studies have revealed that BMP is accepted widely to facilitate the fusion at the rate greater than that of traditional bone graft surgery. Due to this reason, BMP gives the surgeon the freedom to perform the surgery with the ease of the improved fusion rate, which avoids the complications of an iliac crest autograft (hip) graft harvest. When the hip graft is avoided, it shortens the amount of the time taken for surgery, and reduces complication rates, allowing for a quicker and less painful recovery time.

With the rise in the number of spinal surgeries and the ease of surgery with the help of BMP, its application is increasing rapidly in spinal fusion surgery.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. A well-established healthcare system and the adoption of novel technologies in the region are the prime factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region.

The US FDA approved the protein molecule called rhBMP-2 in 2002, which later became the preferred procedure for the surgeries associated with bone in the United States. As per the data published by the National Institute of Health, approximately 1.62 million spinal fusion surgeries are performed annually in the United States, which indicates that there is a great scope for the BMP usage in the country.

Detailed TOC of Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Incidences of Sports-related Injury

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Procedure

4.3.2 Alternative Treatment Availability

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Recombinant Human Bone Morphogenetic Protein (rhBMP) – 2

5.1.2 Recombinant Human Bone Morphogenetic Protein (rhBMP) -7

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Spinal Fusion

5.2.2 Trauma

5.2.3 Reconstructive Surgery

5.2.4 Oral-maxillofacial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 DePuy Synthes

6.1.2 Ember Therapeutics Inc.

6.1.3 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

6.1.4 Medtronic PLC

6.1.5 R&D Systems

6.1.6 Sigma Aldrich Corporation

6.1.7 Smith & Nephew, Inc.

6.1.8 Stryker Corporation

6.1.9 Thermo Fischer Scientific

6.1.10 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

