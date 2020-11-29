Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market.

N-Methylmorpholine N-oxide (more correctly 4-methylmorpholine 4-oxide), NMO or NMMO is an organic compound. This heterocyclic amine oxide and morpholine derivative is used in organic chemistry as a co-oxidant and sacrificial catalyst in oxidation reactions for instance in osmium tetroxide oxidations and the Sharpless asymmetric dihydroxylation or oxidations with TPAP. NMO is commercially supplied both as a monohydrate C5H11NO2·H2O and as the anhydrous compound. The monohydrate is used as a solvent for cellulose in the Lyocell process to produce cellulose fibers.

The market concentrate is high, the main manufacturers include BASF, Huntsman, Amines & Plasticizers Limited, Anhui Wotu Chemical, Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical and Sincere Chemicals. BASF, Huntsman and Amines & Plasticizers Limited are the three largest manufacturers in the world, taking 27.88%, 30.18% and 26.71% shares in 2016, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market

The global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market size is projected to reach US$ 105.7 million by 2026, from US$ 89 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Scope and Segment

N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Huntsman

Amines & Plasticizers Limited

Anhui Wotu Chemical

Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical

Sincere Chemicals

N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Breakdown Data by Type

Liquid

Solid

N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Breakdown Data by Application

Solvent

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market report are North America, Europe, China and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market Share Analysis

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market worldwide?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and regional players in the N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the N-Methylmorpholine Oxide industry?

