Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market 2020-2026: Segmentation

The Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) market report covers major market players like

Cisco

Siemens

General Electric

Schneider Electric

ABB

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Honeywell

Rockwell

EFT

Azbil

IBM

Emerson Electric

Delta Electronics

DEXMA

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

GridPoint

CET

POWERTECH



Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market is segmented as below: By Product Type:

Software

Service

Hardware

Industrial energy management system derived into hardware

software and service. Hardware took the largest share of IEMS revenue

with 52% in 2018.

Breakup by Application:



Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Mining

Oil & Gas

Petrochemicals and Chemicals

Others

By application

industrial energy management system was used in automotive

electronics

food and beverages

mining

oil and gas

petrochemicals and chemicals

which occupied market share of about 15% seperately.