Niobium is used as an additive in nickel-, iron- or cobalt-based superalloys. It not only has a high melting point of 2468°C, but is also resistant to corrosion and oxidation.

Nickel base superalloys compete with steel products and even with Titanium alloys. They provide the combined benefits of extreme corrosion resistance, heat resistance and very high strength at elevated temperatures. These properties are required for applications in land based turbines and aircraft turbine engines, chemical industry, on and off shore oil and gas production, power generation, thermal processing, petrol chemistry, automotive, paper industry and food processing. Niobium has an important impact as an alloying element in nickel base superalloys. Niobium alloys have become increasingly importance in industrial and aircraft applications, where superior heat and corrosion resistance is required. This type of superalloys contains up to 5 wt-% Niobium. In the past few years, this industry has developed rapidly due to strong downstream demand. With strong aerospace demand, The South of US consumes 61% of nickel niobium. H.C. Starck, COMETAL, S.A, AMG Superalloy, Reading Alloys Inc. and

Kennametal Inc. are major players in the US market. The leader in the Reading Alloys Inc market. According to our estimates, in 2017, Reading Alloys Inc has a 23.6% market share in the US.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Nickel Niobium Market

Global Nickel Niobium Scope and Segment

Nickel Niobium market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nickel Niobium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

H.C. Starck

COMETAL, S.A

KBM Affilips

Westbrook Resources

AMG Superalloy

Metalink

Reading Alloys Inc

Kennametal Inc

Nickel Niobium Breakdown Data by Type

Nickel Niobium 60%

Nickel Niobium 65%

Others

Nickel Niobium Breakdown Data by Application

Nickel-based Superalloys

Special Nickel Steels

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Nickel Niobium market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Nickel Niobium market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Nickel Niobium Market Share Analysis

