This report studies the Motherboard market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Motherboard market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Asus

Gigabyte Technology

Super Micro

Micro-Star International Co., Ltd

Advantech

Intel

Tyan (MiTAC)

Kontron

Abaco

ASRock

Artesyn Embedded

Colorful Group

Curtiss Wright Controls

ADLINK

DFI

Maxsun

ONDA

Motherboard (sometimes alternatively known as the mainboard, system board, baseboard, planar board or logic board, or colloquially, a mobo) is the main printed circuit board (PCB) found in general purpose microcomputers and other expandable systems. It holds and allows communication between many of the crucial electronic components of a system, such as the central processing unit (CPU) and memory, and provides connectors for other peripherals. Unlike a backplane, a motherboard usually contains significant sub-systems such as the central processor, the chipset's input/output and memory controllers, interface connectors, and other components integrated for general-purpose use. Asus was the global greatest manufacturer in the Motherboard industry, accounted for 13% revenue share in the global market, followed by Gigabyte Technology, Super Micro, Micro-Star International Co., Ltd, Advantech, Intel, Tyan (MiTAC), Kontron, Abaco, ASRock, Artesyn Embedded, Colorful Group, Curtiss Wright Controls, ADLINK, DFI, Maxsun, ONDA, Biostar. The top 5 companies had a combined revenue share of about 31% of the global total.China was the world's largest consumption and production area in 2018. The global Motherboard market is valued at 12900 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 14230 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.

PC Motherboards

Mobile PC Motherboards

Server Motherboards

Gaming Motherboards Motherboard Breakdown Data by Application:

Personal