Motherboard (sometimes alternatively known as the mainboard, system board, baseboard, planar board or logic board, or colloquially, a mobo) is the main printed circuit board (PCB) found in general purpose microcomputers and other expandable systems. It holds and allows communication between many of the crucial electronic components of a system, such as the central processing unit (CPU) and memory, and provides connectors for other peripherals. Unlike a backplane, a motherboard usually contains significant sub-systems such as the central processor, the chipset’s input/output and memory controllers, interface connectors, and other components integrated for general-purpose use.
Asus was the global greatest manufacturer in the Motherboard industry, accounted for 13% revenue share in the global market, followed by Gigabyte Technology, Super Micro, Micro-Star International Co., Ltd, Advantech, Intel, Tyan (MiTAC), Kontron, Abaco, ASRock, Artesyn Embedded, Colorful Group, Curtiss Wright Controls, ADLINK, DFI, Maxsun, ONDA, Biostar. The top 5 companies had a combined revenue share of about 31% of the global total.China was the world’s largest consumption and production area in 2018. Scope of the Motherboard Market Report :
The global Motherboard market is valued at 12900 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 14230 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Motherboard in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
