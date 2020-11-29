Electromagnetic Clutches Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Electromagnetic Clutches market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

This report studies the Electromagnetic Clutches market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Electromagnetic Clutches market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Altra Industrial Motion

Mitsubishi Electric

Minebea

Osaki

Karl E. Brinkmann

Miki Pulley

Goizper

Danaher

Magtrol

Intorq

Ortlinghaus

Mayr

Merobel

Kobelco

Tianjin Electric

Chuang Xin

Guangde Lixin

Tian Ji

Steki

Chain Tail

Yan Clutch

Ogura Clutch

Kendrion

Hofo

Jiangyin Changsheng

Langfang Xinjia

Guang Da Motor

China Wanxiang Short Description about Electromagnetic Clutches Market: Electromagnetic clutches are the clutches function under the effect of electromagnetic force, control the joint and separation of the clutch based on the power on/off of the coil. It make the torque transmit from active side to passive side with the function of electromagnetic energy, so as to complete the connection of mechanical mechanism, realized the transmission function of the drive system. Electromagnetic clutches has the characteristic like rapid response, strong durability, easy assembly maintenance, and so on, widely used in machine tools, automotive industry, packaging, printing, textile, light industry and office equipment. Market competition is fierce. Although major manufacturers have a big share, the market concentration is relatively low. In this report, the top 10 listed companies occupy about 57.50% of the Revenue market in 2015. The major manufacturers of Electromagnetic Clutches are Altra Industrial Motion, Mitsubishi Electric, Minebea, Osaki, Karl E. Brinkmann, Miki Pulley, Goizper, Danaher, Magtrol, Intorq, Ortlinghaus, Mayr, Merobel, Kobelco, Tianjin Electric, Chuang Xin, Guangde Lixin, Tian Ji, Steki, Chain Tail, Yan Clutch, Ogura Clutch, Kendrion, Hofo, Jiangyin Changsheng, Langfang Xinjia, Guang Da Motor and China Wanxiang. Scope of the Electromagnetic Clutches Market Report : The global Electromagnetic Clutches market is valued at 3896.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4869.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Electromagnetic Clutches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Electromagnetic Clutches Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Electromagnetic Clutches market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Electromagnetic Clutches Breakdown Data by Type:

Dry Type

Wet Type

Magnetic Powder Type

Others Electromagnetic Clutches Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive Industry

Machine Tool