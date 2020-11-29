Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Market report.

This report studies the Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) market competition by top manufacturers:

INEOS

ExxonMobil Chemical

Chemical

Lanxess

Naco

Poly alpha olefin (PAO) is colorless liquids with well-defined, wax-free isoparaffinic structures. Poly alpha olefins have a complex branched structure with an olefin bond in the alpha position of one of the branches. Hydrogenated poly alpha olefins have olefin-carbons saturated with hydrogen, which lends excellent thermal stability to the molecule. It is widely used in automotive and industrial fields. The global Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) market is valued at 3924.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4578 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Breakdown Data by Type:

Low viscosity PAO

Medium viscosity PAO

High viscosity PAO Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive Oils