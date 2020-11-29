Automotive Brake Booster Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the Automotive Brake Booster market, leading manufacturers of the Automotive Brake Booster industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Automotive Brake Booster market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automotive Brake Booster market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Aisin Seiki

Hyundai Mobis

Continnetal

TRW

Mando

Bosch

HUAYU

Nissin Kogyo

Hitachi

Dongguang Aowei

Wanxiang

Zhejiang VIE

Zhejiang Jingke

FTE

APG

BWI Group

Wuhu Bethel

CARDONE

The brake booster is designed to create a greater braking force from minimum pedal effort, using a difference in atmospheric pressure and the engine's manifold vacuum. It increases the pedal force 2 to 4 times depending on the size of the diaphragm. The brake booster is located between the brake pedal and the master cylinder. The Automotive Brake Booster mainly includes single diaphragm booster and dual diaphragm booster. The single diaphragm booster occupies most part of the production. The main production base is located in China, so China is the largest production region in the world. The global Automotive Brake Booster market is valued at 4913.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 5783.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Automotive Brake Booster in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Automotive Brake Booster Breakdown Data by Type:

Single Diaphragm Booster

Dual Diaphragm Booster

Other Automotive Brake Booster Breakdown Data by Application:

Passenger Vehicle