Phycobiliprotein are water-soluble proteins present in cyanobacteria and certain algae, for example rhodophytes, cryptomonads, glaucocystophytes, that capture light energy, which is then passed on to chlorophylls during photosynthesis. Phycobiliproteins are formed of a complex between proteins and covalently bound phycobilins that act as chromophores. They are most important constituents of the phycobilisomes. Scientific research shows that the phycobiliprotein can be used as a natural pigment of food, cosmetics, dyes and other industries. It also can be made into a fluorescent reagent using in clinical medical diagnosis, immune chemical and biological engineering research field. In a word, it has wide range of applications, high development and utilization value. But because of low market awareness and high price, its application market is still immature. Phycobiliprotein's present value is about 1522 million dollars in worldwide in 2015. According to our survey, Dainippon Ink and Chemicals from Japan is one of the earliest companies researching and manufacturing phycobiliprotein. So Japan is the biggest supplier of phycobiliprotein depending on mature technology and enough raw materials like spirulina naturally cultured. It occupies relatively large market share at about 28%.

