Excavators Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Excavators industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Excavators report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Excavators market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

This report studies the Excavators market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Excavators market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Caterpillar/Cat

Komatsu

Doosan (Bobcat)

Volvo

Hyundai

Hitachi

Kobelco

Sumitomo

John Deere

CNH Global

Kubota

JCB

SANY

Zoomlion

Liugong Machinery

Sunward

Guangxi Yuchai Heavy Industry

XCMG

Yanmar

The global excavators market is expected to grow in future due to increasing urbanization, rising construction expenditure, and improving economy. Key trends of this market include high demand in the fuel-efficient excavator, rapid technological advancements, use of IoT in construction, increasing demand from the rental market and rising adoption for other applications. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including stringent emission norms and high maintenance of hydraulic excavators. The global Excavators market is valued at 30850 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 35990 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Excavators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Excavators Breakdown Data by Type:

Mini Excavator

Small Excavator

Medium-sized Excavator

Large-sized Excavator Excavators Breakdown Data by Application:

Building/Real Estate

Public Utilities

Mining & Oil Well