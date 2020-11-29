Ethernet Switch Chips Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Ethernet Switch Chips market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Ethernet Switch Chips market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Ethernet Switch Chips Market:
Ethernet is the most widely installed local area network (LAN) technology. Ethernet is a link layer protocol in the TCP/IP stack, describing how networked devices can format data for transmission to other network devices on the same network segment, and how to put that data out on the network connection. It touches both Layer 1 (the physical layer) and Layer 2 (the data link layer) on the OSI network protocol model. Ethernet Switch is a computer networking device that connects devices together on a computer network, by using packet switching to receive, process and forward data to the destination device.
Ethernet Switch Chips is the core component of Ethernet Switch. Ethernet Switch Chips contains the GE / XE Interface (MAC / PHY) module, CPU interface module, input and output matching / modification module, MMU module, L2 forwarding module, L3 forwarding module, a security module, traffic classification modules and other modules.
The classification of Ethernet Switch Chips includes 10G, 25G-40G, 100G and above, and the proportion of 10G Ethernet Switch Chips in 2015 is about 58%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015.
Asia region is the largest supplier of Ethernet Switch Chips, with a production market share nearly 73% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Ethernet Switch Chips, enjoying production market share nearly 18% in 2015.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47% in 2015. Following North America, Asia region is the second largest consumption place.
Market competition is not intense. Cisco, Broadcom, Intel (Fulcrum), Marvell, Fujitsu, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and Cisco hold key technologies and patents with the most market share of 34% in 2015. Followed Cisco; Broadcom is in the second place around the world. Cisco and Broadcom have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Scope of the Ethernet Switch Chips Market Report :
The global Ethernet Switch Chips market is valued at 3071.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3365.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Ethernet Switch Chips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Ethernet Switch Chips market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Ethernet Switch Chips Breakdown Data by Type:
Ethernet Switch Chips Breakdown Data by Application:
