This report studies the Climate Chamber market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026
Climate Chambers are environmental testing devices used for various types of testing such as prototype evaluation, research & development testing, production testing, accelerated stress testing, reliability testing, failure analysis, and any other application where environmental simulation is needed.
An environmental test chamber artificially replicates the conditions under which machinery, materials, devices or components might be exposed. It is also used to accelerate the effects of exposure to the environment, sometimes at conditions not actually expected.
Worldwide, the total production volume of climate chambers reached 20074 units and the volume is forecasted to reach about 25262 units by the end of 2021. Over the past five years, the global market of climate chamber experienced a growth rate of about 4.04% in units.
USA and Europe is also the largest market of climate chamber, both in production and consumption. In 2014, the production share of climate chamber was about 32.06% for Europe, while the production share for USA was about 29.73%. Market in China and other countries such as India, Korea and Brazil are showing faster growth rate than the global average growth rate, though the market in these regions is still limited.
As to manufacturers of climate chamber, ESPEC, Weiss, Angelantoni and Binder are still having wonderful performance benefited by their high-tech and product quality.
The market competition of climate chamber is fierce as the manufacturing technology of climate chamber is mature and there are growing number enterprises entering into this industry. The gross margin of climate chamber has experienced a reducing and the trend is forecasted to continue. Scope of the Climate Chamber Market Report :
The global Climate Chamber market is valued at 669 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 791.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Climate Chamber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
