Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Maca Extract market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Maca Extract market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Koken

Peruvian Nature

Panpacific Corporation

Natural Health International

Inca Health

ZANACEUTICA

MG Natura Peru

Pebani Inversiones

StandPeru

Phyto Life Sciences

Jiaherb

Pioneer Herbs

Green Life

Yuansn Biological

Bettering

Yongyuan Bio-Tech

Naturalin

Berbchem Biotech

Tengmai

Maca Extract Market: The root vegetable known as Maca originates from the Peruvian Andes. Maca, also known as Peruvian Ginseng is reported to have numerous health benefits. In fact, powdered Maca is considered a unique superfood that boosts energy, improves stamina and enhances libido. Maca root powder is also widely used in many of the best male enhancement pills. Maca root extract is contained in many leading male enhancement supplements and is widely used to treat hot flushes, memory loss, stress, depression and fertility. Maca extract is also rich in essential minerals such as phosphorus, iodine, potassium, sodium, manganese, calcium, iron and magnesium. Maca stimulates the pituitary gland and the hypothalamus, the glands responsible for regulating other important glands. This in turn, helps to re-balance the testicular, ovarian and adrenal glands, the pancreas and the thyroid. Maca extract industry is mainly concentrated in Peru and China. Currently, there are many maca extract products producing companies in the world maca extract industry. The main market players are Koken, Peruvian Nature, Panpacific Corporation, Natural Health International, Inca Health and Jiaherb. The global Maca Extract market is valued at 57 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 61 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Maca Extract in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Maca Extract Breakdown Data by Type:

White to Yellow

Light Pink to Dark Purple

Light Gray to Dark Gray Maca Extract Breakdown Data by Application:

Health Drugs

Health Foods

Nutritional Supplements