Global Dicalcium Phosphate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Nutrien(PotashCorp)

OCP

Anglo American

Ecophos

TIMAB

Vale Fertilizers

J.R. Simplot Company

KEMAPCO

Innophos

Lomon Group

Jindi Chemical

Yunnan Copper Shengwei Chemical

Lu Feng Tian Bao

Sanjia

Yunnan Xinlong

Kunming Chuan Jin Nuo Chemical

Sinochem Yunlong

Mianzhu Panlong Mineral

Guizhou CP Group

Dicalcium phosphate (DCP) is a dibasic calcium phosphate formed by a reactive combination of calcium oxide and phosphoric acid. It is a type of dibasic calcium phosphate which is normally found in sources such as cereals, noodles, enriched flour, chicken feed, and some types of dog snacks. It is usually found in dehydrate form but may be converted to the anhydrous form using thermal means. It has a variety of uses in many fields. Leading players in dicalcium phosphate industry are Lomon Group, PotashCorp, Sanjia, Lu Feng Tian Bao. Lomon Group is the largest manufacturer, with the market production share of 10.32% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 22.59% production share of the market in 2015. Animal feed industry accounted for the largest market with about 73.75% of the global consumption for dicalcium phosphate in 2015. With over 21.01% production share in the dicalcium phosphate market, fertilizer industry was the second largest application market in 2015. The global Dicalcium Phosphate market is valued at 1534.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1479.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.5% during 2021-2026. Dicalcium Phosphate Breakdown Data by Type:

Feed Grade

Fertilizer Grade

Food Grade

Others Dicalcium Phosphate Breakdown Data by Application:

Animal Feed Industry

Fertilizer Industry

Food Industry