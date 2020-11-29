Ammonia Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Ammonia industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Ammonia Market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Ammonia market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15041145

Global Ammonia market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Yara

CF Industries

Nutrien(PotashCorp and Agrium)

Group DF

Qafco

TogliattiAzot

Eurochem

Acron

Koch

Safco

Pusri

OCI Nitrogen

MINUDOBRENIYA

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd

CNPC

SINOPEC

Hubei Yihua

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Lutianhua Group

Shandong Lianmeng Chem Group

Hualu-Hengsheng Group

LUXI

Anhui Haoyuan Chem Industry Group

Linggu Chem

Henan Xinlianxin Group

Huaqiang Chem Group

Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chem Short Description about Ammonia Market: Ammonia, a colourless and nonflammable gas with a characteristic pungent smell, is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen with the formula NH3. Ammonia is shipped as a liquified gas under its own vapor pressure of 114 psig. Most extensive use is in soil fertilization. This application is used in the form of salts, nitrates and urea. According to the statistics, ammonia industry concentration is relatively low. The top ten manufacturers were counted for about 18.19% production market share in 2015. In this report, we list the top twenty-eight enterprises including Yara， CF Industries， Agrium， Group DF， Qafco， PotashCorp， TogliattiAzot， Eurochem and Acron etc. Scope of the Ammonia Market Report : The global Ammonia market is valued at 72820 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 78690 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Ammonia in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Ammonia Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Ammonia market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Ammonia Breakdown Data by Type:

Liquid Ammonia

Gas Ammonia Ammonia Breakdown Data by Application:

Fertilizer

Refrigerant

Polymer Synthesis