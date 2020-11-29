RFID Reader Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global RFID Reader Market along with competitive landscape, RFID Reader Market share and revenue forecasts 2026. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

This report studies the RFID Reader market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global RFID Reader market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

An RFID reader, also known as an interrogator, is a device that provides the connection between the tag data and the enterprise system software that needs the information. The reader communicates with tags that are within its field of operation, performing any number of tasks including simple continuous inventorying, filtering (searching for tags that meet certain criteria), writing (or encoding) to select tags, etc. The reader uses an attached antenna to capture data from tags. It then passes the data to a computer for processing. Just like RFID tags, there are many different sizes and types of RFID readers. Readers can be affixed in a stationary position in a store or factory, or integrated into a mobile device such as a portable, handheld scanner. Readers can also be embedded in electronic equipment or devices, and in vehicles. The Major regions to produce RFID Reader are North America, Europe and China. North America is the largest production in volume (production share 39.30% in 2016). RFID Reader is mainly produced by Honeywell, Datalogic and Zebra. And these companies totally occupied above 41.52% market share by sale value in 2016. Along with the automotive production and ownership, North America, EU, Asia-Pacific are major consumption regions in RFID Reader market. The largest consumption region is North America, accounting for 35.52% market share in 2016 by consumption volume. Asia-Pacific is a promising region to be the fastest developing consumption region in the next few years. Although sales of RFID Reader brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the automotive industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the RFID Reader field hastily. The global RFID Reader market is valued at 1981 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 5227.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the RFID Reader in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global RFID Reader market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. RFID Reader Breakdown Data by Type:

LF RFID Reader

HF RFID Reader

UHF RFID Reader

MW RFID Reader RFID Reader Breakdown Data by Application:

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Automotive

Manufacturing