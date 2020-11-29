Marine Diesel Engine Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
This report studies the Marine Diesel Engine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026
Global Marine Diesel Engine market competition by top manufacturers
Short Description about Marine Diesel Engine Market:
Marine Diesel Engine is an internal combustion engine in which ignition of the fuel that has been injected into the combustion chamber is caused by the high temperature which a gas achieves when greatly compressed in marine ship. As the core of the ship equipment, according to their effects, marine diesel engine can be divided to host and auxiliary engines. The host engine is for the ship’s propulsion, the effects of auxiliary engine are to drive a generator, an air compressor or a water pump.
Marine diesel engine is an internal combustion engine in which ignition of the fuel that has been injected into the combustion chamber is caused by the high temperature which a gas achieves when greatly compressed in marine ship.
The marine diesel engine is highly concentrated, the production of top sixteen manufacturer account 90% of global production, and high-end products mainly come from China and Korea.
In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in China and Korea, like Wartsila, has a number of plants around the world, particularly in China and Korea, taking a leading share in these areas. Scope of the Marine Diesel Engine Market Report :
The global Marine Diesel Engine market is valued at 13280 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 13040 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.3% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Marine Diesel Engine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Marine Diesel Engine Breakdown Data by Type:
Marine Diesel Engine Breakdown Data by Application:
