This report studies the Marine Diesel Engine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Marine Diesel Engine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Wartsila

Hyundai

MAN

MES

Caterpillar

CSSC

Rolls-Royce

Volvo Penta

CSIC

Yanmar

DOOSAN

Mhi-mme

WeiCai

STX Engine

KAWASAKI

Marine Diesel Engine is an internal combustion engine in which ignition of the fuel that has been injected into the combustion chamber is caused by the high temperature which a gas achieves when greatly compressed in marine ship. As the core of the ship equipment, according to their effects, marine diesel engine can be divided to host and auxiliary engines. The host engine is for the ship's propulsion, the effects of auxiliary engine are to drive a generator, an air compressor or a water pump. The marine diesel engine is highly concentrated, the production of top sixteen manufacturer account 90% of global production, and high-end products mainly come from China and Korea. In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in China and Korea, like Wartsila, has a number of plants around the world, particularly in China and Korea, taking a leading share in these areas. The global Marine Diesel Engine market is valued at 13280 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 13040 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Marine Diesel Engine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Marine Diesel Engine Breakdown Data by Type:

2 Stroke Trunk Piston Engine

4 Stroke Trunk Piston Engine

2 Stroke Cylinder Engine

4 Stroke Cylinder Engine Marine Diesel Engine Breakdown Data by Application:

Cargo Ship

Cruise Ship