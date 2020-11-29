Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

This report studies the Fingerprint Biometrics Machine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Safran

Suprema

HID Global

NEC

Dermalog Identification Systems

M2SYS Technology

Northrop Grumman

Green Bit

Bio-key

ZKTeco

Integrated Biometrics Short Description about Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market: Fingerprint biometrics machine is a security identification and authentication device through fingerprint recognition. In this report, fingerprint biometrics machines include single finger and multi-finger, in applications such as government, banking and finance, travel and migration, criminal and others. As for the global fingerprint biometrics machine industry, the industry structure is relatively dispensable. The top three manufacturers have 16.30% revenue market share in 2015. The France giant Safran, which has 7.32% market share in 2015, is the leader in the fingerprint biometrics machine industry. The manufacturers following Safran are 3M Cogent and Crossmatch, which respectively has 4.91% and 4.07% market share globally. The ZKTeco is the leader of China fingerprint biometrics machine industry. It sells a total of 3.58 million dollar fingerprint biometrics machine products in the year of 2015. The downstream industries of fingerprint biometrics machine products are government, banking and finance, travel, migration and criminal. In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of fingerprint biometrics machine will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the fingerprint biometrics machine. In the foreseeable future, the fingerprint biometrics machine products will show an optimistic upward trend. Although sales of fingerprint biometrics machine products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the fingerprint biometrics machine field hastily. Scope of the Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market Report : The global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine market is valued at 1242.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1629.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Fingerprint Biometrics Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Breakdown Data by Type:

Single Finger

Multi Finger Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Breakdown Data by Application:

Government

Banking and Finance

Travel and Migration

Criminal