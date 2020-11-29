Glyoxylic Acid Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Glyoxylic Acid industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Glyoxylic Acid report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Glyoxylic Acid market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

This report studies the Glyoxylic Acid market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Akema

Weylchem

Hubei Hongyuan

Zhonglan Industry

Zhonghua Chemical

Yuandong Chem

Hubei Shunhui Bio-Technology

Guangdong Hongyuan New Material

Yongfei Chem

Glyoxylic acid or oxoacetic acid is an organic compound that is both an aldehyde and a carboxylic acid. Glyoxylic acid is a liquid and is an intermediate of the glyoxylate cycle, which enables certain organisms to convert fatty acids into carbohydrates. Glyoxylic acid, a colorless to yellowish liquid, has wide applications, such as: as key intermediate in the pharma or agro industries, flavors and fragrances, dyestuff and fine chemicals, cosmetics as in hair straightening formulations. It can be manufactured industrially by nitric acid oxidation of glyoxal, and was also manufactured by oxidative cleaveage of maleic acid methyl ester by ozone, or manufactured through electroreduction of oxalic acid. For the most manufacturers of glyoxylic acid, nitric acid oxidation of glyoxal is the preferred manufacturing method. Europe and China are major production bases of glyoxylic acid for the time being. Moreover, China is the largest producer of glyoxylic acid, accounting for 88.57% market share in 2015. The global Glyoxylic Acid market is valued at 183.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 140 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -3.8% during 2021-2026.

Glyoxylic Acid 50%

Glyoxylic Acid 40% Glyoxylic Acid Breakdown Data by Application:

Aromas