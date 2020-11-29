Potting Soil Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in Potting Soil Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Potting Soil market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Potting Soil market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Compo

Sun Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Klasmann-Deilmann

Florentaise

ASB Greenworld

FoxFarm

Lambert

Matécsa Kft

Espoma

Hangzhou Jinhai

Michigan Peat

Hyponex

C&C Peat

Good Earth Horticulture

Free Peat

Potting soil, also known as potting mix or potting compost, is a medium in which to grow plants, herbs and vegetables in a pot or other durable container. Some common ingredients used in potting soil are peat, composted bark, sand, perlite and recycled mushroom compost, although many others are used and the proportions vary hugely. In 2015, Europe is the largest supplier and consumption market of potting soil with market share of 30.83 % due to the great demand. Following Europe is North America and USA occupied market share more than 29%. The global Potting Soil market is valued at 1638.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1978.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Potting Soil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

All-purpose Potting Soil

Lawn and Garden Soil

Professional Potting Soil Potting Soil Breakdown Data by Application:

Indoor Gardening

Greenhouse