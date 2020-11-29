Niobium Carbide Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. Niobium Carbide market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this Niobium Carbide Market report.

H.C. Starck

Kennametal

Japan New Metals

ESPI Metals

Jiujiang Tanbre

Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group

ZhuZhou GuangYuan

OTIC

Jiujiang Zhongao

Jiangxi King-Tan Tantalum

Changsha Langfeng Metallic Material

Niobium carbide is an extremely hard refractory ceramic material, commercially used in tool bits for cutting tools. It is usually processed by sintering and is a frequent additive as grain growth inhibitor in cemented carbides. It has the appearance of a brown-gray metallic powder with purple lustre. Niobium carbide is a frequent intentional product in microalloyed steels due to its extremely low solubility product in austenite, the lowest of all the refractory metal carbides. Mainly used in cemented carbide and defense industry.

Niobium Carbide (99.0%)

Niobium Carbide (99.5%) Niobium Carbide Breakdown Data by Application:

Carbide Alloy

Coating Materials