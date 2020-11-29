Built-in Hot-tubs Market Report Deliver an in-depth assessment of the Built-in Hot-tubs including qualifying Technologies, Key trends, Market drivers, Challenges, Standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain. The Built-in Hot-tubs Market report also presents forecasts for Built-in Hot-tubs investments from 2018 till 2022.The report includes Built-in Hot-tubs new project SWOT analysis, Investment practicableness analysis, Investment come analysis and Development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing market segments are coated throughout this report.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Built-in Hot-tubs market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Built-in Hot-tubs market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Jacuzzi

Masco

Aquavia

Cal Spas

Jaquar

Dimension One Spas

Sundance Spas

Bullfrog Spas

Novellini

Mexda

Saratoga

Mona Lisa

Guangzhou J&J

Hoesch Design

Teuco

Wisemaker

Newtaihe

Blue Falls

Peips

ThermoSpas

Glass 1989

Gruppo Treesse

Spa Crest

Diamond Spas

The built-in hot tub is a unit that can be completely or partially set into the ground or placed on its surface. It must be connected to the water and electrical systems of the house or building. Once installed, it can hardly be moved. Geographically, USA was the largest market in the world, which took about 52.34% of the global consumption volume in 2015. The UK rank as No.2 by shared 7.55% of global total consumption volume, France shared 7.26%. The Built-in Hot-tubs market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; the global leading players in this market are Jacuzzi, Masco, Aquavia, Cal Spas and Jaquar which accounts for about 33.8% of total sales value in 2015. About the difference of product types, there are small hot tubs, medium hot tubs and swim spas in the market. The main type is small hot tubs, which accounts for above 50%. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have some new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the sales volume will keep slow decrease and the market revenue scale is forecasted to be reduced because of price downturn. The global Built-in Hot-tubs market is valued at 1678.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1690.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Built-in Hot-tubs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Small Hot Tub

Medium Hot Tub

Large Hot Tub Built-in Hot-tubs Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential Applications