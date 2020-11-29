Antimony Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

This report studies the Antimony market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Antimony market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Hunan Gold Group

Hsikwang Shan Twinking Star

Dongfeng

Hechi Nanfang Non-ferrous Metals Group

GeoProMining

China-Tin Group

Anhua Huayu Antimony Industry

Huachang Group

Mandalay Resources

Yongcheng Antimony Industry

Geodex Minerals

Stibium Resources

Muli Antimony Industry

Kazzinc

Antimony is a metal which occurs naturally in the earth's crust. The product is mostly sold commercially as metal ingots. They are widely used in the field of fire retardant, lead batteries & bead alloys, chemicals, ceramics & glass industry. Antimony is a "strategic metal" affected by some factors, such as scarcity, production concentration, reserve base distribution and governance. Chinese dominate the Antimony world supply. First, China has had huge reserves of clean stibnite ore primarily in Hunan Province. Second, they have dominated the metallurgy of antimony. The global Antimony market is valued at 869.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1313.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Antimony in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Antimony Breakdown Data by Type:

Sb99.90

Sb99.85

Sb99.65

Sb99.50 Antimony Breakdown Data by Application:

Fire Retardant

Lead Batteries & Lead Alloys

Chemicals

Ceramics & Glass