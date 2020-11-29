Bromine Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Bromine market. Bromine industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Bromine industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Bromine Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

This report studies the Bromine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Bromine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

ICL

Albemarle

Lanxess

Jordan Bromine Company (JBC)

Tosoh

Solaris Chemtech (SCIL)

Perekop Bromine

Yuyuan Group

Haiwang Chemical

Haihua Group

Haoyuan Group

Dadi Salt Chemical Group

Longwei Industrial

Chengyuan Salt Chemical

Weifang Zhongfa Chemical

Lubei Chemical

Runke Chemical Short Description about Bromine Market: Bromine (Br2) is a reddish brown liquid that gives off dark red, highly corrosive fumes having a sharp, penetrating odor. It is indispensable raw material for inorganic pharmaceuticals, photosensitive materials, dyes and medicine. It is also the base ingredient used in the manufacturing of hydrobromic acid (HBr) which is further utilized as a raw material for organic intermediates and medicines including lithium bromide and terephthalic acid. It is obtained from seawater, natural brines, or as the by -product brines of potash recovery. In the recent years, bromine capacity showed a trend of steady growth. At present, the major manufacturers of bromine are concentrated in ICL, Albemarle and Chemtura Corporation. ICL-IP is the world’s largest bromine producer having access to the largest and richest bromine reserves at the Dead-Sea. China is the largest producer and consumers in Asian. Regionally, Middle East the major world producer of Bromine, followed by USA. Leading supplier in Middle East are ICL and Jordan Bromine Company (JBC). Albemarle and Chemtura Corporation are only two suppliers from USA. Scope of the Bromine Market Report : The global Bromine market is valued at 2076.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2507.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Bromine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Bromine Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Bromine market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Bromine Breakdown Data by Type:

Seawater Method

Brine Water Method Bromine Breakdown Data by Application:

Flame Retardants

Biocides

Drilling Fluids

Chemical Intermediate

Water Treatment