Baijiu Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Baijiu Market.

This report studies the Baijiu market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026;

Global Baijiu market competition by top manufacturers:

Kweichow Moutai Group

Wuliangye

Yanghe Brewery

Daohuaxiang

Luzhou Laojiao

Langjiu Group

Gujing Group

Shunxin Holdings

Fen Chiew Group

Baiyunbian Group

Xifeng Liquor

Hetao Group

Yingjia Group

Kouzi Liquor

Guojing Group

King’s Luck Brewery

Jingzhi Liquor

Red Star

Laobaigan

JNC Group

Golden Seed Winery

Yilite

Huzhu Highland Barley Liquor

Jinhui Liquor

Weiwei Group

Tuopai Shede

Xiangjiao Winery

Shanzhuang Group

Taishan Liquor

Baijiu, also known as shaojiu or archaically as sorghum wine, is a Chinese alcoholic beverage made from grain. Baijiu literally translated means white alcohol or liquor, and is a strong distilled spirit, generally between 40 and 60% alcohol by volume (ABV). Baijiu is a clear liquid usually distilled from fermented sorghum, although other grains may be used; southern China versions may employ glutinous rice, while northern Chinese varieties may use wheat, barley, millet, or even Job's tears instead of sorghum. The jiuqu starter culture used in the production of baijiu mash is usually made of pulverized wheat grains. Baijiu is strong distilled from grains, which is a traditional alcoholic beverage from China. The Baijiu industry in China is quite fragmented. In 2015, the top ten enterprises were estimated to account for about 10.25% production market share. The majority players in China Baijiu market are Kweichow Moutai Group, Wuliangye, YANGHE, Daohuaxiang, Luzhou Laojiao, Langjiu Group, Gujing Group, Shunxin Holdings, Xinghuacun Fen Chiew Group and Baiyunbian Group etc. The global Baijiu market is valued at 89350 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 110910 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Baijiu in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Baijiu Breakdown Data by Type:

Thick-flavor

Sauce-flavor

Light-flavor

Baijiu Breakdown Data by Application:

Corporate Hospitality

Government Reception

Family Dinner