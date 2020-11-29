Baijiu Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Baijiu Market. At first, the report provides current Baijiu business situation along with a valid assessment of the Baijiu business. Baijiu report is partitioned based on driving Baijiu players, application and regions. The progressing Baijiu economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.
Baijiu, also known as shaojiu or archaically as sorghum wine, is a Chinese alcoholic beverage made from grain. Baijiu literally translated means white alcohol or liquor, and is a strong distilled spirit, generally between 40 and 60% alcohol by volume (ABV).
Baijiu is a clear liquid usually distilled from fermented sorghum, although other grains may be used; southern China versions may employ glutinous rice, while northern Chinese varieties may use wheat, barley, millet, or even Job’s tears instead of sorghum. The jiuqu starter culture used in the production of baijiu mash is usually made of pulverized wheat grains.
Baijiu is strong distilled from grains, which is a traditional alcoholic beverage from China. The Baijiu industry in China is quite fragmented. In 2015, the top ten enterprises were estimated to account for about 10.25% production market share. The majority players in China Baijiu market are Kweichow Moutai Group, Wuliangye, YANGHE, Daohuaxiang, Luzhou Laojiao, Langjiu Group, Gujing Group, Shunxin Holdings, Xinghuacun Fen Chiew Group and Baiyunbian Group etc. The global Baijiu market is valued at 89350 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 110910 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Baijiu in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
