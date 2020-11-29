Wheel Speed Sensor Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Wheel Speed Sensor Market along with competitive landscape, Wheel Speed Sensor Market share and revenue forecasts 2026. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

This report studies the Wheel Speed Sensor market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Wheel Speed Sensor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Bosch

Continental

MOBIS

ZF TRW

AISIN

Delphi

WABCO

Knorr-Bremse

MHE

Wheel Speed Sensor is a type of tachometer. It is a sender device used for reading the speed of a vehicle's wheel rotation. Currently, the wheel speed sensors are different which installed in the same vehicle. For some vehicles, the front left wheel and the front right wheel are also different. Wheel speed sensor is a sender device used for reading the speed of a vehicle's wheel rotation. The types of wheel speed sensor mainly include hall type and magnetic electric type. The wheel speed sensor is relatively concentrated, the production of top ten manufacturers account about 87% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and China. In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China. The transnational companies, like Bosch and Continental, are the leading manufactures in the World. The global Wheel Speed Sensor market is valued at 7359.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 8064 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Wheel Speed Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Wheel Speed Sensor Breakdown Data by Type:

Hall Type

Magnetic Electric Type Wheel Speed Sensor Breakdown Data by Application:

Passenger Vehicle