This report studies the Golf Cart market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Global Golf Cart market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Golf Cart Market:
Golf carts are used by golfers to carry heavy golf clubs and equipment. They are also used for daily commuting needs over short distances. Golf carts are usually gasoline-powered or electric, but recently solar-powered golf carts have also been developed. Electric golf carts have more preference among consumers.
The technical barriers of Golf Cart are low, and the Golf Cart market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentration around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Yamaha Motor, Textron, Club Car, AGT, CitEcar Electric Vehicles and others.
The main threat facing the company is the sturdiness of the competition within the market. The product will not be trying to replace solutions already on the market, however; competing with companies like Yamaha Motor and Club Car could be a real threat for a small startup companies.
In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Golf Cart raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Golf Cart.
There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of Golf Cart in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the Golf Cart market.
In North America, Golf Cart manufactures mainly include Yamaha Motor, Textron, Club Car, AGT, CitEcar Electric Vehicles, and others. As the same time, in North America market, some common brands occupy relative large market share, such as Yamaha Motor.
North America is the world’s largest producer of Golf Cart; as the same time, the consumption of Golf Cart in North America grown gradually. In the result, Golf Cart in North America was export-oriented until now. Scope of the Golf Cart Market Report :
The global Golf Cart market is valued at 1740 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2363.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Golf Cart in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Golf Cart market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
