IR Spectroscopy Equipment Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on IR Spectroscopy Equipment industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the IR Spectroscopy Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Global IR Spectroscopy Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;
Short Description about IR Spectroscopy Equipment Market:
IR spectroscopy is the analysis of infrared light interacting with a molecule. This can be analyzed in three ways by measuring absorption, emission and reflection. IR spectroscopy has been a workhorse technique for materials analysis in the laboratory for over seventy years. An infrared spectrum represents a fingerprint of a sample with absorption peaks which correspond to the frequencies of vibrations between the bonds of the atoms making up the material. Because each different material is a unique combination of atoms, no two compounds produce the exact same infrared spectrum. Therefore, IR spectroscopy can result in a positive identification (qualitative analysis) of every different kind of material. In addition, the size of the peaks in the spectrum is a direct indication of the amount of material present. With modern software algorithms, infrared is an excellent tool for quantitative analysis.
North America is the dominate producer of IR spectroscopy, the production is 5288 Units in 2015, accounting for about 52.25% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 20.78%. And Southeast Asia, India, Japan, China are expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the IR spectroscopy industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the North America and Europe, accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. Leading players in IR spectroscopy industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu, Bruker. Thermo Fisher Scientific is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 20.95% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 49.58% share of the market in 2015.
Pharmaceutical industry accounted for the largest market with about 24.17% of the global consumption for IR spectroscopy in 2015. With over 18.38% market share in the IR spectroscopy market, chemical industry was the second largest application market in 2015. Scope of the IR Spectroscopy Equipment Market Report :
The global IR Spectroscopy Equipment market is valued at 199.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 211.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the IR Spectroscopy Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global IR Spectroscopy Equipment market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
IR Spectroscopy Equipment Breakdown Data by Type:
IR Spectroscopy Equipment Breakdown Data by Application:
