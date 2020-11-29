Down Jacket Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

This report studies the Down Jacket market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Down Jacket market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd

Yalu Holding

Giordano

Eral

H&M

Yaya

Bosideng

Hongdou

Baleno（Texwinca Holdings Limited）

Meters/bonwe

Jack&Jones(BESTSELLER)

Valentino

The North Face(VF Corporation)

CHERICOM

Pierre Cardin

Marmot

YISHION

Columbia

Semir

Down jacket is a warm jacket filled with the soft feathers of a duck or a goose. Down jacket is one popular type jacket, especially in cold seasons and in places where the temperature is low most of the time. These jackets have a reputation for their good insulation ability, light weight, and durability. The Down Jacket industry concentration is very low; there are at least more than five thousands manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from USA and Europe. Although improving the living standards of residents and market demand expanding in recent years, various brands increased, and alternative clothing to seize the market will influence marketing for down effect. The global Down Jacket market is valued at 143570 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 465710 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Down Jacket in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Man

Women Down Jacket Breakdown Data by Application:

18-30

30-39

40-49