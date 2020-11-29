Solar Encapsulation Materials Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Solar Encapsulation Materials market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

This report studies the Solar Encapsulation Materials market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Solar Encapsulation Materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

First

Sveck

STR

MITSUI

Bridgestone

TPI All Seasons

Akcome

Hiuv

Changzhou Bbetterfilm

JGP Energy

3M

SKC

Short Description about Solar Encapsulation Materials Market: Solar encapsulation materials are encapsulant sheets that protect the solar cell to ensure its performance and reliability. Solar encapsulation materials should be stable at elevated temperatures and high UV exposure. They should also be able to provide good optical and electrical transmissivity. As an important encapsulant, solar encapsulation materials are widely used in PV module. They are generally classified into several types according the resin used in the material. EVA sheet is the largest type taking 97.23% of the total solar encapsulation materials production in 2016. PVB sheet is another kind of solar encapsulation materials, which only took 1.57% of the total production. Scope of the Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Report : The global Solar Encapsulation Materials market is valued at 1691 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1905.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Solar Encapsulation Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Solar Encapsulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type:

EVA Sheet

PVB Sheet

Others Solar Encapsulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application:

Photovoltaic Module