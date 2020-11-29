Pyridine Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. Pyridine market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this Pyridine Market report.
Pyridine is a colorless to yellow liquid with an unpleasant smell. It can be made from crude coal tar or through chemical synthesis (the latter one is the mainstream production method presently).
Pyridine, as a basic organic chemical, is a versatile building block and excellent solvent in agrochemical, pharmaceutical and other industries.
Pyridine, completely soluble in water, alcohol, ether and benzene, is a versatile building block and excellent solvent in agrochemical, pharmaceutical and other industries. Initially pyridines were isolated from coal tars; currently, above 95% of pyridines are got through chemical synthesis. The major raw materials to synthesize pyridines are acetaldehyde, formaldehyde and anhydrous ammonia.
USA, India, China and Japan are major production base of pyridine. Among those regions, China is the largest producer of pyridine, accounting for 46.51% market share in 2015. China begins to impose anti-dumping taxes on the imported pyridines from Indian and Japan from November of 2013 and the anti-dumping taxes will last for five years. Recently, China’s Ministry of Commerce has lowered the anti-dumping taxes of an Indian company, Jubilant Life Sciences.
Agrochemical industry is the largest consumer of pyridine. Although some country have implemented bans on usages of paraquat and those bans impact the market of pyridine, pyridine industry still have market potential in other fields, such as pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry, paints, and so on. Scope of the Pyridine Market Report :
The global Pyridine market is valued at 429.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 398 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -1.1% during 2021-2026.
