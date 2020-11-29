Trimellitic Anhydride Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Trimellitic Anhydride Market provides detailed analysis of Trimellitic Anhydride Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

Global Trimellitic Anhydride market competition by top manufacturers:

Flint Hills Resources

Polynt

Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical

Wuxi Baichuan Chemical

Anhui Taida New Materials

Trimellitic anhydride (TMA) is an important refined chemical product with white or light yellow flake crystal structure. With a molecular formula of C9H4O5, Trimellitic anhydride has a molecular weight of 192.12, a melting point of 165ºC and a boiling point of 390ºC. Trimellitic anhydride can dissolve easily in water, ethyl alcohol and other organic solvents. In the presence of water, Trimellitic anhydride (TMA) will rapidly hydrolyze (within 10 minutes) to form Trimellitic Acid (TMLA). There are several manufacturers in the world, such as, Flint Hills Resources, Polynt, Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical, Wuxi Baichuan Chemical, Anhui Taida New Materials. FHR is still the largest manufacturer of trimellitic anhydride and it has established plants in USA, Europe and Southeast Asia. In the trimellitic anhydride production market, FHR is still occupied a large market share of 32.62% in 2015. Otherwise, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical has shut up the manufacturer plant in 2014. The global Trimellitic Anhydride market is valued at 412.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 478.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026. Trimellitic Anhydride Breakdown Data by Type:

MC Method Product

Trimellitic Anhydride Breakdown Data by Application:

Trimellitate Plasticizer

Powder Coatings

Insulation Materials

Polyester Resin