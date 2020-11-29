Specialty Fibers Market Report Deliver an in-depth assessment of the Specialty Fibers including qualifying Technologies, Key trends, Market drivers, Challenges, Standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain. The Specialty Fibers Market report also presents forecasts for Specialty Fibers investments from 2018 till 2022.The report includes Specialty Fibers new project SWOT analysis, Investment practicableness analysis, Investment come analysis and Development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing market segments are coated throughout this report.
Specialty fibers are new high crystallinity, high strength, high molecular weight performance fibers. Carbon fiber, aramid fiber and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber are the most common type of specialty fibers.
In terms of type, aramid fiber is the main Specialty fiber which can be divided into para aramid meta aramid. In 2016, the para aramid holds about 68.23% of global market share. They are mainly used in the fields of body armor & helmet, aerospace materials, sports materials, tires high strength rope, etc.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the specialty fiber industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the DSM, Toray, Mitsubishi Rayon, Dupont, Teijin etc. accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese specialty fiber production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.
The industry is dominated by developed countries; the development of the specialty fiber industry in China also gets rapid development. We predict the production growth rate in China in the future will be bigger than the global growth rate of specialty fiber production.
We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Scope of the Specialty Fibers Market Report :
The global Specialty Fibers market is valued at 1799.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1704.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.8% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Specialty Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
