Global Sodium Selenite market competition by top manufacturers:

II-VI

Retorte

Orffa

Vital

Jinhua

Sodium selenite is a chemical form of selenium, which is a mineral that naturally exists in the crust of the earth. This supplement is an inorganic combination of selenium, oxygen, and sodium. Sodium selenite is a colorless toxic solid. Because selenium is an essential element, it is mainly used in feed additives and food industry. Also, it is mainly used in the manufacture of colorless glass. Owing to its toxicity, it is forbidden in Japan and some Europe countries for food ingredient. Japan had just allowed sodium selenite use in feed additives. Raw material of sodium selenite are selenium dioxide (or crude selenium powder) and sodium hydroxide. Also it pollutes environment during the production. During past five years, price of sodium selenite decreased since price of sodium powder had decreasing. There are only a few manufacturers all over the world, such as II-VI, Retorte, Orffa, Vital, Jinhua and Ahpstar. Downstream demand for sodium selenite seems steady those years. So, we speculate that there will not be too many manufacturers entering this industry in the future. The global Sodium Selenite market is valued at 40 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 119.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during 2021-2026. Sodium Selenite Breakdown Data by Type:

Feed Grade

Industry Grade

Food Grade

Sodium Selenite Breakdown Data by Application:

Feed Additives

Food Industry

Glass Industry