This report studies the Demolition Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Demolition Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

CAT

Hitachi

Kobelco

Komatsu

Volvo

Doosan

JCB

Liebherr

Hyundai

Demolition Equipment is a big topic. This report only covers high reach hydraulic crawler excavators with working height above 15m and operation weight above 20 Tons. The arm's end is equipped with grapples, hammers, shears or pulverizers. For production, Japan is one of the largest manufacturing bases of Demolition Equipment, over 42.65% Demolition Equipment are manufactured in this region. Due to high technology level and completely industrial chain, Japan is the best choice for manufacturers. Europe is the largest consumption market of Demolition Equipment, which shared over 36% of the market, USA and Japan followed. CAT and Hitachi are the most famous manufacturer, both occupying large market share in global Demolition Equipment market. Besides, other manufacturer like Kobelco and Komatsu are all professional manufacturers in this market. In general, the market concentration is relative low. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Demolition Equipment with small capacity. Although sales of Demolition Equipment brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Demolition Equipment field. The global Demolition Equipment market is valued at 230.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 265.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026.

Weight 20-50 Tons

Weight 50-100 Tons

Weight more than 100 Tons Demolition Equipment Breakdown Data by Application:

Mining

Construction

Road Engineering