Global Canned Mushroom market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Bonduelle group

GreenyardFoods(Lutece Holdings B.V.)

Prochamp

Grupo Riberebro

The Mushroom Company

Monterey Mushrooms

Okechamp S.A.

Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland

Muniraj Mushroom Farm

Green Giant

Agro Dutch

Dhruv Agro

Tirupati Balaji Agro Products

Zishan

Tongfa

Green Fresh

Fujian Yuxing

Champion Foods

Canned mushrooms, means the product prepared from the sound, succulent, fresh mushroom by proper trimming, washing, and sorting and is packed with the addition of water in hermetically sealed containers and sufficiently processed by heat to assure preservation of the product. Salt, or monosodium glutamate, or both may be added in a quantity sufficient to season the product. Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) may be added improve the shelf life. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in china and Europe. The manufacturers in Zhangzhou of China have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Fujian, Jiangsu and Zhejiang province. As to France, Bonduelle has become as a global leader. The key consumption markets locate at Europe and North America. The Europe and China takes the market share over 70%, followed by US with 10%. The global Canned Mushroom market is valued at 739.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 447.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -6.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Canned Mushroom in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Canned Mushroom Breakdown Data by Type:

Button Canned Mushroom

Shiitake Canned Mushroom

Oyster Canned Mushroom

Canned Mushroom Breakdown Data by Application:

Household

Restaurant