Automotive Torque Converter Market Research Report 2020-2026 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Automotive Torque Converter Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Automotive Torque Converter market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automotive Torque Converter market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

EXEDY

Yutaka Giken

Kapec

ZF

Valeo

Schaeffler

Aerospace Power

Punch Powertrain

Allison Transmission

Precision of New Hampton

Automotive torque converter is a fluid coupling that functions as a means of transferring power from the engine to the transmission. An automotive torque converter is comprised of an impeller, turbine, stator, and front cover, these parts work in conjunction with one another to transfer power from the engine to the transmission by swirling fluid around. The impeller, which is sometimes referred to as the pump, is welded to the front cover, is not physically connected to the turbine, which drives the input shaft on the transmission. The front cover is bolted to the flex plate, and as it rotates the impeller, the increasing velocity of the transmission fluid transmits power to the turbine and transmission input shaft. The main consumption regions are concentrated in the Japan & Korea, China and North American. The Automotive Torque Converter's consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and automotive type, the production of AT and CVT has great relationship with the consumption of torque converter. The global Automotive Torque Converter market is valued at 539.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 547 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Automotive Torque Converter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Automotive Torque Converter Breakdown Data by Type:

Single-stage Torque Converter

Multistage Torque Converter Automotive Torque Converter Breakdown Data by Application:

Automatic Transmission (AT)

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)