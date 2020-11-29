3-axis Vertical Machining Centers Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on 3-axis Vertical Machining Centers industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The 3-axis Vertical Machining Centers report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world 3-axis Vertical Machining Centers market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

This report studies the 3-axis Vertical Machining Centers market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global 3-axis Vertical Machining Centers market competition by top manufacturers:

GFMS

Hermle

Alzmetall

Chiron

Mazak

DMG MORI

Makino

SPINNER

Okuma

JTEKT

STAMA

Fadal

MECAL

Hardinge

Emmegi

FOM Industrie

HAAS

CB Ferrari

FIDIA

Hurco

Schaublin

YCM

AWEA

Accuway

SMTCL

JFMT

DMTG

Hanland

RIFA

A "vertical machining center" has a vertical spindle. With a vertical spindle, tools stick straight down from the tool holder, and often cut across the top of a part. Now, the leading manufacturers of 3-axis Vertical Machining Centers located in the China, USA, Europe, Japan, such as GFMS (Europe), Mazak (Japan), DMG MORI (Japan), Makino (Japan), DMTG (China), occupied 36.79% market share in 2015, followed by Okuma (Japan), JTEKT (Japan) and HAAS (USA), they occupied 4.33%, 4.00%, 3.30% market share in 2015. The global 3-axis Vertical Machining Centers market is valued at 5943.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6332.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the 3-axis Vertical Machining Centers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. 3-axis Vertical Machining Centers Breakdown Data by Type:

Low-speed Type

High-speed Type 3-axis Vertical Machining Centers Breakdown Data by Application:

Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Vehicle Engineering Industry

Aerospace Manufacturing Industry