Serine Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Serine market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.
This report studies the Serine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Serine is an amino acid with the formula HO2CCH(NH2)CH2OH. It is one of the protein genic amino acids. It contains L-Serine, D- Serine and DL- Serine three types.
Serine is a non-essential amino acid in humans (synthesized by the body), Serine is present and functionally important in many proteins. With an alcohol group, serine is needed for the metabolism of fats, fatty acids, and cell membranes; muscle growth; and a healthy immune system. It also plays a major role in pyrimidine, purine, creatine, and porphyrin biosynthetic pathways. Serine is also found at the active site of the serine protease enzyme class that includes trypsin and chymotrypsin.
In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 7.38% average growth rate. North America, Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.
Serine has three types, which include L-serine, D-serine and DL-serine. And each type has application industries relatively. With nutrition effect of serine, the downstream application industries will need more serine products. So, serine has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance serine through improving technology.
The major raw materials for serine are glycine and formaldehyde, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of serine, and then impact the price of serine. The production cast of serine is also an important factor which could impact the price of serine. The serine manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there will be decreasing trend in gross margin. Scope of the Serine Market Report :
The global Serine market is valued at 719.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 963.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Serine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Serine market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
