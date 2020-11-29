SBS Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this SBS market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the SBS market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global SBS market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Jusage Short Description about SBS Market: Styrene-butadiene-styrene, or SBS, is a hard rubber that’s used for things like the soles of shoes, tire treads, and other places where durability is important. It’s a type of copolymer called a block copolymer. Its backbone chain is made up of three segments. The first is a long chain of polystyrene, the middle is a long chain of polybutadiene, and the last segment is another long section of polystyrene. The industry is concentrated with its supplier can be classified as two types: petrochemical suppliers and thermoplastic elastomers suppliers. Petrochemical suppliers like Sinopec and Versalis provide major raw materials like styrene by itself, while elastomers suppliers has to sourcing raw material from the market. Petrochemical type suppliers usually have more advantage in manufacturing cost saving. Elastomers type suppliers have more advanced technology and close relationship with downstream users. Until 2015, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of SBS, followed by Asia (Ex. China) and Europe. Leading players in SBS industry are LCY Chemical, Kraton, Dynasol, LG Chem, Versalis, Sibur, KKPC, Asahi Kasei, TSRC, Chimei, Sinopec, etc. In 2015, the production volume of the top four producers accounted for 57.44% of the SBS market. Scope of the SBS Market Report : The global SBS market is valued at 3842.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4868.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the SBS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the SBS Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global SBS market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. SBS Breakdown Data by Type:

