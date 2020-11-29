Automatic Direction Finder Market Report Deliver an in-depth assessment of the Automatic Direction Finder including qualifying Technologies, Key trends, Market drivers, Challenges, Standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain. The Automatic Direction Finder Market report also presents forecasts for Automatic Direction Finder investments from 2018 till 2022.The report includes Automatic Direction Finder new project SWOT analysis, Investment practicableness analysis, Investment come analysis and Development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing market segments are coated throughout this report.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Automatic Direction Finder market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automatic Direction Finder market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Rockwell Collins

Rohde-schwarz

RHOTHETA

Taiyo

GEW

Thales

BendixKing

TCI（SPX）

TechComm

Caravan

Automatic Direction Finder is an instrument that intercepts and uses electromagnetic radiation in the radio portion of the spectrum to determine the direction of the radio transmitter. A direction finder (DF) can be used by an aircraft or ship as a navigational aid. This is accomplished by measuring the direction (bearing) of at least two transmitters whose locations are already known. When the measured directions from each transmitter are plotted on a map, the intersection of the two plotted lines gives the location of the aircraft or ship carrying the DF. This technique, using the directions to two or more transmitters of known location, is called triangulation. The Major regions to produce automatic direction finder are United States, Germany and Japan, which accounting for more than 80 % of production value in total. Germany is the largest production region (production value share 40.07%). Direction Finder product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the last few years, the total number of new type of direction finder developed by domestic manufacturers is limited. This shows that the efforts to develop new product in China is not enough, but also shows that the allocation space of domestic direction finder still need to expand. There is still a big gap compared with the imported direction finder. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese direction finder industry needs to transit to high-end products, this industry still has considerable development prospects in China. The global Automatic Direction Finder market is valued at 94 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 115.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Automatic Direction Finder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Maritime

Mobile Land

Airborne Automatic Direction Finder Breakdown Data by Application:

Air Traffic Control

Vessel Traffic Service

Search and Rescue