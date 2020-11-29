Juicer Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Juicer market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Juicer Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Global Juicer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Omega

Breville

Oster

Hurom

Braun

Cuisinart

Kuvings

Philips

Panasonic

Electrolux

Joyoung

Supor

Midea

Donlim

SKG

Bear

ACA

Deer

Xibeile

A juicer is a tool for separating juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens and other types of vegetables from its pulp in a process called juicing. In separating the pulp, juicers concentrate the nutrition naturally present in fruits and vegetables which allows the body to more easily absorb the nutrition than digesting the solid produce. The use of juicers also makes it easier to consume more raw produce. Some juicers of the masticating or twin gear variety perform extra functions too, such as crushing herbs and spices, and extruding pasta. The technical barriers of Juicer are low, and the Solar Grade Juicer market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Omega, Breville, Oster, Hurom, Cuisinart, Kuvings, Philips, and others. The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are health awareness and household income. With the improvement of people's awareness of health and household income, the increased consumption of juicers are expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Juicer raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Juicer. There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of Juicer in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the Juicer market. In China, Juicer manufactures mainly include Joyoung, Supor, Midea, Donlim, SKG, Deer, Xibeile, OUKE, and others. As the same time, in Chinese market, some common foreign brands occupy relative large market share, such as Philips, Panasonic, Hurom, and Omega. China is the world's largest producer of Juicer; as the same time, the consumption of Juicer in China grown gradually. In the result, Juicer in China was export-oriented until now. The global Juicer market is valued at 2018.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2306.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Juicer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Tradtional Juice Extractor

Slow Juicer Juicer Breakdown Data by Application:

Family Expenses