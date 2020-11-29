Coated Fabrics Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Coated Fabrics industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Coated Fabrics Market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Coated Fabrics market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Coated Fabrics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

OMNOVA Solutions

Takata(Highland Industries)

Canadian General-Tower(CGT)

Saint-Gobain

Trelleborg

Spradling International

Uniroyal

Continental(ContiTech)

Cotting

Natroyal Group

Morbern

Haartz

Wuxi Double Elephant

Longteng Biotechnology

Fabrics that are coated, treated or covered with various substances, to make them stronger and more resistant to weather conditions are known as coated fabrics. Coatings substances include polymer, rubber, resins, or any other coating which best suits the purpose. Coated fabrics are used in automotive industry such as seating, door panels and consoles, instrument panels, air bags and other. Among all those applications, air bags consumed largest share of coated fabrics, with the amount of 337891 K Sq.m in 2016. In 2016, seating consumed coated fabrics were 269171 K Sq.m, with a consumption share of 27.34%. Scope of the Coated Fabrics Market Report : The global Coated Fabrics market is valued at 5217.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6387.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Coated Fabrics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Coated Fabrics market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Coated Fabrics Breakdown Data by Type:

Coated Nylon

Coated Polyester

Other Coated Fabrics Breakdown Data by Application:

Seating

Door Panels and Consoles

Instrument Panels

Air Bags