This report studies the Memory Module market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026
A memory module is a printed circuit board on which memory integrated circuits are mounted. Memory modules permit easily installation and replacement in electronic systems, especially computers such as personal computers, workstations, and servers. The first memory modules were proprietary designs that were specific to a model of computer from a specific manufacturer. Later, memory modules were standardized by organizations such as JEDEC and could be used in any system designed to use them.
The Memory Module industry concentration is not high; there are more than one twenty manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and Taiwan. The manufacturers in China have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Kingston (Shanghai) and Ramaxel (Suzhou) have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Taiwan, ADATA has become as Asia leader.
Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Kingston whose plant is located in Shanghai. Scope of the Memory Module Market Report :
The global Memory Module market is valued at 10040 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 12980 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Memory Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
