Agricultural Fumigants Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Agricultural Fumigants market. Agricultural Fumigants industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Agricultural Fumigants industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Agricultural Fumigants Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

This report studies the Agricultural Fumigants market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Agricultural Fumigants market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

DowDuPont

AMVAC

ADAMA Agricultural

FMC Corporation

BASF

Syngenta

UPL Group

Detia-Degesch

Ikeda Kogyo

Arkema

Lanxess

Eastman

Solvay

ASHTA Chemicals

Jiangsu Shuangling

Dalian Dyechem

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

Nantong Shizhuang

Limin Chemical

Short Description about Agricultural Fumigants Market: Agricultural fumigants are injected into the soil and move through the soil air and dissolve in the water in the soil where they kill pests, and also used on grains and crops post-harvest to reduce insects, ticks and mites, nematodes, slugs and snails and fungal diseases. In the report, the statistics refer to agricultural fumigants as materials for fumigants pesticides. There are common fumigants materials such as Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Metam Sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene. The technical barriers of agricultural fumigants are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In agricultural fumigants materials market, there are some relatively larger companies across the globe, such as Dow, AMVAC, ADAMA Agricultural, FMC Corporation, BASF, Syngenta, UPL Group, Detia-Degesch, Arkema, Chemtura, Eastman, and Solvay. Their plants mainly distribute in USA, China and Europe. Agricultural fumigants materials are primarily used to produce fumigants pesticide, and eventually applied in soil and warehouse. With increasing of global population and economy, the demands for agricultural product keep high growth. With the improvement of people's health awareness, the product structure has been changed in these years and agricultural fumigants are expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Agricultural fumigants industry will usher in a stable growth space. In the past few years, the price of agricultural fumigants has slightly decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of agricultural fumigants. Scope of the Agricultural Fumigants Market Report : The global Agricultural Fumigants market is valued at 1247.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1495.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Agricultural Fumigants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

1,3-Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Methyl Bromide

Metam Sodium

Phosphine

Others Agricultural Fumigants Breakdown Data by Application:

Soil Consumption