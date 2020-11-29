Peony Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Peony Market. At first, the report provides current Peony business situation along with a valid assessment of the Peony business. Peony report is partitioned based on driving Peony players, application and regions. The progressing Peony economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Peony market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Peony market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Peony is a flowering plant in the genus Paeonia, the only genus in the family Paeoniaceae. Peony varieties with huge, double flowers will be the focal point of the garden when they bloom in early summer. Single-flowered types are more subtle and combine well with other perennials. Flower colors include pink, red, white, and yellow, and the plants grow 18 inches to 3 feet tall, depending on the variety. Peonies make an attractive low hedge. However, they can take up to 3 years to mature, and don't perform well in hot summer climates. Currently, the Netherlands peony occupy the absolute position, but the next few years there will be some change in the situation, his market will gradually be swallowed by other countries, especially China and the United States. Although the Peony market is fire, but because they need high technology to storage and transport, meanwhile with high inspection standards, if cannot supported by the facilities, research do not recommended for new manufacturers to enter the field. The global Peony market is valued at 475.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 597.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Peony in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

