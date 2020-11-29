Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market along with competitive landscape, Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market share and revenue forecasts 2026. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026;
Global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market:
OPGW is a dual functioning cable performing the duties of a ground wire and also providing a patch for the transmission of voice, video or data signals. The fibers are protected from environmental conditions (lightning, short circuit, loading) to ensure reliability and longevity. The cable is designed to be installed on transmission and distribution lines to carry voice, data and video communications, especially in lighting waveform monitoring system, an observation system for overhead test line, maintenance data information system, power line protection system, power line operation system, and unmanned substation monitoring.
This industry is relative concentration. Key players in Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market include Fujikura, ZTT, NKT Cables, Tongguang Cable, Shenzhen SDG, Furukawa, and LS Cable, etc.
In 2015, major production accounts 51.87 % from China in the global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market and will increase stably. Europe is occupied 20.94 % market in Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) industry. Other major production is expected from emerging markets of Korea, contributed 9.03 percent.
It is relatively mature about OPGW in Europe, United States and Japan etc. With several years of development, OPGW already tended to be mature in China, as well as implementation of the domestic policy, large-scale commercial application of OPGW will soon become a reality in the future in China.
With 4G network deployment, emerging economies, such as Brazil, India and Argentine etc. will become the new power for development of the world economy in the future. With the rapid development of emerging economies, besides promoting economic growth of other countries in Asia, Latin American and African, the region above will quickly become important market of OPGW. Scope of the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Report :
The global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market is valued at 592 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 808.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
