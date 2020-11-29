Cardan Shaft Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Cardan Shaft industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Cardan Shaft report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Cardan Shaft market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

GKN

Dana

IFA Rotorion

Meritor

AAM

Neapco

JTEKT

Wanxiang Qianchao Group

Showa Corporation

Elbe

GSP Group

Yuandong Drive Shaft

Gewes

Ameridrive

Anhui Taier

Wichmann

Maina Short Description about Cardan Shaft Market: Cardan Shaft, also known as propeller shaft or drive shaft, is a mechanical component used for the transmission of torque and rotation. Cardan Shaft consists of universal joint, shaft yokes and intermediate support, etc. It acts as an intermediate between the driving and the driven shaft that are not aligned on the same axis transferring the running torque smoothly. GKN dominated the market, with accounted for 11.677% of the Cardan Shaft sales market share in 2016. Dana, IFA Rotorion are the key players and accounted for 5.019%, 3.241% respectively of the overall Cardan Shaft market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in Asia-Pacific and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of Cardan Shaft, with a consumption market share nearly 47.32% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share over 24.54% in 2016. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Scope of the Cardan Shaft Market Report : The global Cardan Shaft market is valued at 22710 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 25410 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Cardan Shaft in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Cardan Shaft Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Cardan Shaft market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Cardan Shaft Breakdown Data by Type:

Small Series

Medium Series

Heavy Duty Series Cardan Shaft Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Machinery & Equipment