This report studies the Bismuth Oxychloride market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Bismuth Oxychloride market competition by top manufacturers:

EMD

Basf

Geotech

Orrion Chemicals

Sajan Overseas

Maiteer

XinMingzhu Pharma

Bismuth oxychloride, usually used as a type of white pearlescent pigments, is an inorganic compound of bismuth with the formula BiOCl. Light wave interference from its plate-like structure gives a pearly iridescent light reflectivity similar to nacre. Europe is the largest consumption and export region of bismuth oxychloride in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The European consumption took up about 38% the global market in 2015, followed by China with the share of about 22%. North America added up about 18% of the global market. The global Bismuth Oxychloride market is valued at 35 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 47 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026. Bismuth Oxychloride Breakdown Data by Type:

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Others Bismuth Oxychloride Breakdown Data by Application:

Paint and Coating

Mineral Cosmetics